Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
Gujarat High Court asks state government to compensate wife of 26/11 victim

Justice B N Karia, in his interim order passed on Tuesday, directed the government to pay Rs 5 lakh to Jashiben, whose husband Rameshbhai Bambhania and four other fishermen were killed on MV Kuber in 2008 by Ajmal Kasab and other Pakistani terrorists, who hijacked the trawler in the Arabian Sea and used it to reach Mumbai.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
Jashiben had approached the hight court in 2016 seeking compensation for the death of her husband.
Jashiben had approached the hight court in 2016 seeking compensation for the death of her husband.(Photo: AP)
         

The Gujarat high court on Wednesday directed the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the widow of a crew member of fishing trawler, MV Kuber, which was hijacked by terrorists ahead of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, by October 25.

Justice B N Karia, in his interim order passed on Tuesday, directed the government to pay Rs 5 lakh to Jashiben, whose husband Rameshbhai Bambhania and four other fishermen were killed on MV Kuber in 2008 by Ajmal Kasab and other Pakistani terrorists, who hijacked the trawler in the Arabian Sea and used it to reach Mumbai.

Jashiben had approached the hight court in 2016 seeking compensation for the death of her husband.

The HC said that the case fell under the Revised Guidelines of Central Scheme for Assistance of Civilians Victims/Family of Victims of terrorist/communal/ violence and cross-border firing and mine/IED blast on the Indian territory, and the directed the government to comply with the scheme by completing formalities within two days.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 02:42 IST

India News