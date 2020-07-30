e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide

Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide

Hardik Satishchandra Shah will take over as private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:50 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the appointment of Gujarat cadre Hardik Satishchandra Shah as his new private secretary.
PM Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the appointment of Gujarat cadre Hardik Satishchandra Shah as his new private secretary.(ANI)
         

Hardik Satishchandra Shah, a 2010 batch IAS officer has been appointed private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah’s appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday, an order by the department of personnel and training said.

Shah, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, is serving as deputy secretary in the PMO.

Hardik Satishchandra Shah will take over from Rajeev Topno.

Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer, was appointed as senior advisor to the World Bank Executive Director in June. He is expected to proceed to Washington for his new assignment after 15 August.

Topno, also a Gujarat cadre officer, had spent 11 years in the Prime Minister’s Office, first as a deputy secretary in 2009 when Manmohan Singh had just started his second term. PM Modi continued with him, appointing him to his personal staff.

Hardik Satishchandra Shah’s first assignment at the Centre was in 2017 when he joined as private secretary to environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. He continued in the environment minister’s personal office after Prakash Javadekar came in before finally moving to the PMO in 2019

