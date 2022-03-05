Home / India News / Gujarat IFS officer suspended for alleged financial irregularities
Gujarat IFS officer suspended for alleged financial irregularities

The Gujarat forest and environment department said that the inefficiency of K S Randhawa, a 1992 batch IFS officer, has resulted in the government’s liability of 540 crore.
The IFS officer prima facie did not prepare any comprehensive plan to check the applications on first come first basis for the Comprehensive Agriculture Business Policy (CABP) rolled out between 2016 and 2021, the suspension order said. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 01:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat forest and environment department has ordered immediate suspension of K S Randhawa, managing director of Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), a state-run power distribution company operating in the northern parts of Gujarat, for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as the managing director of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation.

According to the suspension order, Randhawa, a 1992 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, prima facie did not prepare any comprehensive plan to check the applications on first come first basis for the Comprehensive Agriculture Business Policy (CABP) rolled out between 2016 and 2021, which resulted in dissatisfaction among the industries in spite of allotment of 337 crore for 5 years’ period.

“His inefficiency in implementation of CABP resulted in government’s liability of 540 crore at the end of scheme,” according to the order dated March 2.

While granting approval and disbursement of capital and interest subsidy to Narmada Cotton Industries, D V Agri, Letsanjoy Mushrooms Private Ltd and Umiya Agro Corporation, the directive guidelines with respect to CABP were not followed, it further said.

In exercise of powers conferred by Rule 3 of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the department has decided to place Randhawa under suspension, with immediate effect, according to the order.

