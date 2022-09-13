Gujarat: Kejriwal pledges law for lawyers’ protection if AAP is voted to power

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised a law for the protection of advocates and a scheme to provide fresh law graduates a ₹5,000 monthly stipend if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in Gujarat, where polls are due this year.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit on Sunday, made the promises in his address to lawyers at a town hall event in Ahmedabad on Monday. “Lawyers are very powerful. If all the lawyers get united and determined, then they can make any party win or lose. I am saying this from my own experience.”

He said ₹5,000 is paid monthly to fresh law graduates in Kerala and added he will study the scheme. “...I will assure you that we will implement a better scheme here.”

At another town hall, Kejriwal assured traders that AAP will resolve long pending issues of Value Added Tax refunds if they form the government. Kejriwal has sought to focus on issues such as education as AAP, which formed the government in Punjab this year, seeks to make inroads beyond its stronghold of Delhi.

“Today when I talk about giving free education, they make fun of me and say that Kejriwal is distributing freebies. Giving good education is not freebies. It is nation-building. When our government was formed in Delhi, the condition of government schools was very bad. Today, we have made those same government schools better than private ones.”