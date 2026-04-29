BJP sweeps all 15 corporations in Gujarat civic polls, wins over 6,400 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept Gujarat’s local body elections on Tuesday, registering a landslide across municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats, while the Congress finished a distant second and the Aam Aadmi Party registered limited gains. The results also saw the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) open their accounts in the state for the first time. Assembly elections in the state will be held late next year. The BJP has been in power in the state since 1998.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat BJP Chief Jagdish Panchal and others during BJP's election results celebration following the party's strong performance in Gujarat's local body polls, in Ahmedabad.(CMO)

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The BJP recorded its biggest win in Gujarat’s 2026 local body polls, sweeping all 15 municipal corporations and winning about 6,472 of over 9,900 seats, including over 730 uncontested. In 2021, it won all 6 corporations at the time and 6,236 of 8,470 seats.

Deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi called it the BJP’s “biggest-ever victory” in local body elections, crediting grassroots workers and the state’s development agenda.

“The bond between Gujarat and the BJP gets even stronger! Gratitude to the people of Gujarat for a sweeping mandate in the Mahanagarpalika, Nagarpalika, Taluka Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections held across the state. The people have voted for politics of good governance, seeing the excellent work of the state Government. They have blessed the hardwork of the BJP over the years. I assure the people of Gujarat that we will work even harder in the times to come and take Gujarat to newer heights of progress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The elections, held on April 26, covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats — one of the largest grassroots electoral exercises in the state’s history, with more than 41.8 million eligible voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elections, held on April 26, covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats — one of the largest grassroots electoral exercises in the state’s history, with more than 41.8 million eligible voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal corporations recorded a voter turnout of 55.1%, municipalities 65.53 %, district panchayats 66.64 %, and taluka panchayats 67.26%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal corporations recorded a voter turnout of 55.1%, municipalities 65.53 %, district panchayats 66.64 %, and taluka panchayats 67.26%. {{/usCountry}}

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