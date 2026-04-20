Thane, AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh's father, Yunus Shaikh, against whom the Thane tehsildar has sought a criminal case over "fake" caste certificate, on Monday claimed their documents are genuine. Caste certificate row: AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh and her father deny irregularities

The Thane Tehsildar's office recently recommended registration of a criminal case against Yunus Sheikh, father of Mumbra corporator Sahar Sheikh, for allegedly using a fake caste certificate and obtaining a caste certificate for his daughter on its basis.

The recommendation followed an inquiry by tehsildar Umesh Patil into a complaint filed by Siddiqui Farha Shabab Ahmed, the losing rival candidate of NCP, who challenged the validity of Sahar's caste certificate after the Thane Municipal Corporation polls. Ahmed lost to Sahar in Mumbra in Thane, where civic polls were held in January.

Addressing a press conference, the father-daughter duo alleged that the report submitted by the tehsildar to senior authorities was "one-sided" and demanded action against him.

Local officials cannot be contacted for reaction.

Yunus Shaikh stated that his caste certificate was issued based on a valid certificate held by his father. However, he claimed that the Thane tehsil office informed him that records of certificates issued between 2008 and 2012 were not available.

"If this is the case, then records of lakhs of people would be missing," he said.

He claimed that Sahar Shaikh and her siblings obtained their caste certificates based on his documents. To further substantiate their claim, the family also procured a caste certificate of a paternal uncle from Uttar Pradesh, which, he said, has been verified as genuine by the Thane collector's office.

The duo alleged they were being targeted by vested interests with the intent to defame them, adding that legal notices have been issued to the complainant, certain political entities, and sections of the media over alleged defamatory claims.

Sahar Shaikh highlighted the impact of "adverse publicity and trolling" on social media, warning that such campaigns could lead to untoward incidents and should be curbed.

Meanwhile, Sahar Shaikh told the media that she was comfortable in speaking in Hindi, and if she shifts to Marathi, there would be a mistake that could trigger a controversy.

"We are Indian Muslims and will remain so and love our country," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.