Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: In the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, 37 constituencies from Gujarat and Maharashtra are set to cast their vote on Tuesday, sealing the fate of key candidates from the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Maharashtra, 11 out of the total 48 constituencies will cast their vote today while in Gujarat, voting is set to take place in 26 constituencies....Read More

Both Gujarat and Maharashtra are currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter recently seeing an overturn in the government and the return of BJP in power. The saffron party is now eyeing a clean sweep in both the states in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, making their chance of forming the government in India once again even stronger.

While the BJP has expressed strong confidence when it comes to winning majority constituencies in both Maharashtra and Gujarat, the push from opposition's INDIA bloc has remained intense in both states.

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, a total of 93 constituencies across the country will cast their vote on Tuesday, May 7. Some of the key candidates in the third phase are Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, to NCP’s (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav.