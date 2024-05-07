Gujarat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar cast their votes in Phase 3
- 40 Mins ago Overall voter turnout at 10.57%
- 44 Mins ago Voter turnout recap
- 10 Mins ago Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad
- 8 Mins ago PM Modi shows inked finger after casting vote
- 23 Mins ago PM Modi appeals to voters
- 35 Mins ago PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
- 41 Mins ago PM Modi arrives at polling booth
- 47 Mins ago Voting begins at Baramati
- 40 Sec ago PM Modi to cast vote today
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: In the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, 37 constituencies from Gujarat and Maharashtra are set to cast their vote on Tuesday, sealing the fate of key candidates from the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Maharashtra, 11 out of the total 48 constituencies will cast their vote today while in Gujarat, voting is set to take place in 26 constituencies....Read More
Both Gujarat and Maharashtra are currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter recently seeing an overturn in the government and the return of BJP in power. The saffron party is now eyeing a clean sweep in both the states in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, making their chance of forming the government in India once again even stronger.
While the BJP has expressed strong confidence when it comes to winning majority constituencies in both Maharashtra and Gujarat, the push from opposition's INDIA bloc has remained intense in both states.
In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, a total of 93 constituencies across the country will cast their vote on Tuesday, May 7. Some of the key candidates in the third phase are Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, to NCP’s (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Overall voter turnout at 10.57%
The voter turnout recorded till 9 am in third phase of polling was 10.57%, with the highest turnout recorded in Chhattisgarh and Goa.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Gujarat CM casts his vote
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and appealed to the people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Supriya Sule casts her vote
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voter turnout recap
Voter turnout of 66.14% and 66.71% respectively in the first two phases has been marginally lower than corresponding phases five years back, with analysts blaming the summer heat and the lack of a single strong issue to motivate voters.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah's message to the masses
After casting his vote, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world."
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister and BJP candidate Amit Shah cast his vote at Ahmedabad today. He is the candidate for NDA from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Guj HM casts vote, expresses confidence
After casting his vote in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, “I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to cast my vote along with my family. I want to request everyone to come out and cast their votes and form a development-oriented government once again. PM Modi has served the people of the country without taking a single leave for the last several years. The people of the country are willing to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.”
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Sharad Pawar casts his vote
Sharad Pawar, after resting for a day following campaign fatique, cast his vote at Malegaon polling booth in Baramati. He was accompanied by daughter Supriya Sule and grand daughter Revati Sule. Pawar has this time changed his voting to Baramati after voting for 10 years in Mumbai
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Read top election stories here
Read Next
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi votes at polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3: Key candidates, family feud, cricketer's debut | 10 things to know
Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Will rain play spoilsport in Bengal, Northeast? Heatwave in Odisha, Karnataka
How cohesive are NDA, INDIA blocs in third phase of Lok Sabha elections?
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, meet key candidates in phase 3
Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go for polls today. Key fights and contenders list
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi interacts with public in Ahmedabad
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's call for action in Baramati
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday, "The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6 pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati and other constituencies and not Pawar vs Pawar."
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi shows inked finger after casting vote
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi urges public for ‘daan’
PM Modi said after casting his vote, "Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate..."
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi appeals to voters
After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, PM Modi appealed to the the voters in the country to appear at polling centres in large numbers.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at polling booth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad to cast his vote alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins at Baramati
Voters lined up as polling started in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency at 7 am today, where Supriya Sule, three term MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Deshmukh, wife cast their vote
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to cast vote today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad today to cast his vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Gujarat.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi urges voters for increased turnout
Motivating the voters across the country, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant.”
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: 37 constituencies in fray
37 constituencies across Maharashtra and Gujarat are set to cast their votes today, sealing the fate of many key candidates such as Amit Shah, Supriya Sule and Prahlad Joshi.
Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins
The voting across 37 constituencies in Maharashtra and Gujarat has commenced at 7 am, set to se the fate of hundreds of candidates in the states.