Tuesday, May 7, 2024
    Gujarat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar cast their votes in Phase 3

    May 7, 2024 10:42 AM IST
    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Check the voter turnout, key candidates and all latest news in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls in the states.
    Key Events
    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad
    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: In the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, 37 constituencies from Gujarat and Maharashtra are set to cast their vote on Tuesday, sealing the fate of key candidates from the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Maharashtra, 11 out of the total 48 constituencies will cast their vote today while in Gujarat, voting is set to take place in 26 constituencies....Read More

    Both Gujarat and Maharashtra are currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter recently seeing an overturn in the government and the return of BJP in power. The saffron party is now eyeing a clean sweep in both the states in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, making their chance of forming the government in India once again even stronger.

    While the BJP has expressed strong confidence when it comes to winning majority constituencies in both Maharashtra and Gujarat, the push from opposition's INDIA bloc has remained intense in both states. 

    In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, a total of 93 constituencies across the country will cast their vote on Tuesday, May 7. Some of the key candidates in the third phase are Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, to NCP’s (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Overall voter turnout at 10.57%

    The voter turnout recorded till 9 am in third phase of polling was 10.57%, with the highest turnout recorded in Chhattisgarh and Goa.

    May 7, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Gujarat CM casts his vote

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and appealed to the people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous.

    May 7, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Supriya Sule casts her vote

    May 7, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voter turnout recap

    Voter turnout of 66.14% and 66.71% respectively in the first two phases has been marginally lower than corresponding phases five years back, with analysts blaming the summer heat and the lack of a single strong issue to motivate voters.

    May 7, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah's message to the masses

    After casting his vote, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world."

    May 7, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad

    Union Home Minister and BJP candidate Amit Shah cast his vote at Ahmedabad today. He is the candidate for NDA from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

    May 7, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Guj HM casts vote, expresses confidence

    After casting his vote in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, “I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to cast my vote along with my family. I want to request everyone to come out and cast their votes and form a development-oriented government once again. PM Modi has served the people of the country without taking a single leave for the last several years. The people of the country are willing to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.”

    May 7, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Sharad Pawar casts his vote

    Sharad Pawar, after resting for a day following campaign fatique, cast his vote at Malegaon polling booth in Baramati. He was accompanied by daughter Supriya Sule and grand daughter Revati Sule. Pawar has this time changed his voting to Baramati after voting for 10 years in Mumbai

    May 7, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Read top election stories here

    Read Next

    May 7, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi interacts with public in Ahmedabad

    May 7, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's call for action in Baramati

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday, "The party leaders and the workers who campaign for their candidate always believe that their candidate will win. This is the beginning. It is still not 6 pm. I am sure people will support our candidate. This election is for the development of Baramati and other constituencies and not Pawar vs Pawar."

    May 7, 2024 8:14 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi shows inked finger after casting vote

    May 7, 2024 8:06 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi urges public for ‘daan’

    PM Modi said after casting his vote, "Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate..."

    May 7, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi appeals to voters

    After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, PM Modi appealed to the the voters in the country to appear at polling centres in large numbers.

    May 7, 2024 7:47 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

    May 7, 2024 7:41 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at polling booth

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad to cast his vote alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    May 7, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins at Baramati

    Voters lined up as polling started in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency at 7 am today, where Supriya Sule, three term MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar is contesting against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

    May 7, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Amit Deshmukh, wife cast their vote

    May 7, 2024 7:22 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to cast vote today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad today to cast his vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Gujarat.

    May 7, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi urges voters for increased turnout

    Motivating the voters across the country, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant.”

    May 7, 2024 7:07 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: 37 constituencies in fray

    37 constituencies across Maharashtra and Gujarat are set to cast their votes today, sealing the fate of many key candidates such as Amit Shah, Supriya Sule and Prahlad Joshi.

    May 7, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Gujarat, Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins

    The voting across 37 constituencies in Maharashtra and Gujarat has commenced at 7 am, set to se the fate of hundreds of candidates in the states.

