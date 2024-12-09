Gujarat: Man abuses bank manager, slaps insurance firm staff over high TDS on FD | Video

A man allegedly manhandled the manager of a bank and assaulted another person in Gujarat's Ahmedabad over TDS interest on his fixed deposit, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused was arrested the day the incident took place - December 5. The accused slapped an employee of an insurance company when he tried to intervene, and tore his shirt, (X/@UFBUPUNE)

A purported video of the incident that went viral shows two men holding each other's collars while a woman is heard trying to pacify them.

In the viral video, one person, allegedly the enraged customer, slaps a person and tears his shirt amid the woman’s appeals for letting go.

A police official cited in a news agency PTI report said that the incident was reported on December 5 when a customer got into an argument with the manager of the Vastrapur branch of the Union Bank of India.

Accused arrested

In his complaint, the manager said the accused started blaming the bank for a “higher” tax deduction at source (TDS) over interest on his FD even after being explained that he could claim the money while filing his income tax return.

An FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Jaimin Rawal, was arrested the same day, said inspector of Vastrapur police station LL Chavda.

The accused allegedly started abusing the bank manager and snatched his ID card. He also slapped an employee of an insurance company when he tried to intervene, and tore his shirt, police said.

Jaimin Rawal has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt), 221 (obstructing public servant from performing duty) and 296 (using obscene words).

United Forum Of Bank Unions reacted to the incident and termed it “very horrific”, seeking government intervention.

“Very horrific news from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A customer assaulted @UnionBankTweets staff over a TDS issue. Such attacks on bankers are rising nationwide, yet the administrative ministry @FinMinIndia remains a mute spectator. #BankersProtectionAct is urgently needed,” the United Forum Of Bank Unions said in a post on X.