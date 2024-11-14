Gujarat police constable arrested for killing MICA student in Ahmedabad

A Gujarat police constable Virendrasingh Padheriya was arrested in Punjab on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old second-year MBA student at Ahmedabad’s Mudra Institute of Communications, police said. The Ahmedabad rural police had released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Priyanshu Jain, was allegedly stabbed to death by the constable on the night of November 11, near the curve from Ahmedabad Bopal Sun South Street Complex to Rain Forest Char Road, according to a joint statement by the Ahmedabad crime branch and Ahmedabad rural police.

The statement added that the victim was fatally stabbed following an altercation over reckless driving. According to witnesses, the confrontation began when Priyanshu Jain and another student had a heated exchange with the driver of speeding four-wheeler over dangerous driving and asked him, “Itni jor se kyo gadi chala rahe ho?” (Why are you driving so fast?).

The car driver turned around and followed the students for about 200 metres before taking out a knife from his vehicle and stabbing Jain, a PTI report said.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch set up 13 teams scrutinised over 300 CCTV video recordings and distributed sketches of the suspect through social media and newspapers.

The investigation led to the identification of the accused as Virendrasingh Padheriya, 37, a police constable serving at Sarkhej police station.

Following the murder, Padheriya fled to Punjab and was apprehended near Sanam village on Sangarur Patiala Road, as per the statement.

The accused, a resident of Sun South Winds, opposite Marigol Tower in South Bhopal, Ahmedabad, has been brought back to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch office for questioning.