IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
india news

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 elections, now has 111 legislators in a House of 182, while the number of the Congress has fallen from 77 to 65 after several desertions. The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party one, and Jignesh Mevani is the only independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:29 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for by-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on March 1 — one an old-time party worker of four decades, Ram Mokariya, and the other a backward classes leader, Dinesh Anavadiya.

The ruling party will have a walkover on both the seats since the Congress has decided not to nominate any candidate because it doesn’t have the adequate numbers to win any seat — particularly since voting will be held separately for the two seats. The opposition party will, therefore, have to concede the seat that fell vacant after the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Another seat held by the BJP fell vacant after the death of Abhay Bhardwaj. Both Patel and Bhardwaj succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Ram Mokariya, who is a surprise choice from the party, founded Gujarat’s first Shree Maruti Courier service in 1985 to cater to four cities in the Saurashtra region. The primary reason for Maruti’s success was that it delivered to remotest towns in Gujarat.

“I have been a dedicated party worker for four decades without any expectations. I am indeed happy that the party has picked me to contest the Rajya Sabha elections,” Mokariya told reporters after his selection.

The other candidate is Gujarat’s OBC Morcha chief Anavadiya, a senior leader from North Gujarat’s Banaskantha district who was director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014 and 2017.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 elections, now has 111 legislators in a House of 182, while the number of the Congress has fallen from 77 to 65 after several desertions. The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party one, and Jignesh Mevani is the only independent MLA.

As of now, two assembly seats are vacant.

“We don’t have the numbers to nominate a candidate. If polling was to be held together for both seats, we could still have stood a chance of retaining our one seat since the voting MLAs would be equally divided. In two separate ballots, all 180 MLAs will vote for each seat,” Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Meanwhile, there is some surprise in the BJP camp as well since the party was expected to field Balwantsinh Rajput, who created an upset in 2017 when he quit the Congress to join the BJP. He was immediately nominated against Ahmed Patel for the Rajya Sabha, and came close to pulling off a win against his former mentor. Patel won the seat by one vote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat rajya sabha
Close
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi.(PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

12 years later, HC upholds Chidambaram’s 2009 LS win from TN constituency

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The petition was filed by RS Raja Kannappan (then with AIADMK) who lost to the former union minister. After his supporters began celebrating his victory based on early leads, Chidambaram was declared winner by a narrow margin of 3,354 votes after 21 rounds of counting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

GST tax evasion case| Let’s try not to put everyone in jail: Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:13 AM IST
On January 18, the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, gave bail to an accused who was behind the bars in connection with a Goods and Services Tax evasion case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Conference leader Hilal Lone(File photo via Twitter)
National Conference leader Hilal Lone(File photo via Twitter)
india news

NC’s Hilal Lone held under UAPA for ‘hate speech’

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Lone, the son of NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was placed after being detained in December last year, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(PTI)
BJP National President JP Nadda(PTI)
india news

To avoid Jat backlash, Nadda, Shah discuss farm stir with leaders

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:06 AM IST
The leaders were asked to submit a feedback, a person familiar with the details of the meeting said. “The party is concerned by the implications that a Jat stir can have on the fate of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana,” a functionary said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India. (Reuters)
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India. (Reuters)
india news

Explain activist’s arrest: Women’s panel to cops

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:13 AM IST
The letter, addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime cell), sought reasons for (allegedly) not producing Ravi before the local (Bengaluru) court for a transit remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, outside the police headquarters in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, outside the police headquarters in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
india news

Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ, demand Disha Ravi’s release

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:12 AM IST
The students said toolkits have been “a common tool for agitation” and the malicious ploy to term it an ‘international conspiracy’ is the BJP’s way of defaming the mass farmers’ protest. Activists also raised their voice against the vilification of Ravi on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and against the state government demanding the two days holiday before every exam, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_16_2021_000094B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and against the state government demanding the two days holiday before every exam, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_16_2021_000094B)(PTI)
india news

Will ask ‘toolkit’ suspect why he was at Tikri on R-Day: Cops

By karn pratap singh, Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Investigators said that Ravi created a WhatsApp group, International Farmers Strike, on December 6. Police said Jacob allegedly joined the group on December 11 while a few members of pro-Khalistani group, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), also joined it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (PTI)
india news

Illegal land allotment case: ED charge-sheets Hooda, 21 others under PMLA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ED, which probes financial crimes, initiated an investigation in 2015 -- after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power -- based on a First Information Report, or FIR, by the Haryana vigilance bureau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
india news

Top court rebukes retired Madhya Pradesh district judge for ‘flirting’

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
“Such conduct by a senior judge for a junior lady judge is not acceptable at all,” said an SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, as it heard an appeal by the retired judge against the disciplinary proceedings, initiated suo motu (on its own) by the Madhya Pradesh high court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

Sedition can’t be used to quieten disquiet: Delhi court observes

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while granting bail to Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram. The two were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged sedition and circulating rumours by posting videos on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
india news

4 South Africa variant cases found, 1 with strain from Brazil

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
“There are no direct flights from South Africa or Brazil, so the health ministry and the civil aviation ministry are in touch on the steps to be taken on the matter,” Bhushan said, while refusing to give details about which airport the five people arrived at or their location at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
india news

Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The assembly has 30 elected seats and three nominated members. In the 2016 assembly polls, the Congress won 15 seats. It has the support of three MLAs from the DMK and an independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

Spell out regulatory regime, SC tells govt on OTT norms

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The court was initially of the view that PIL demanding institutional regulations for OTTs should first go to the government, as solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, made a statement that “something” was being done about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
india news

First joint commands to be launched by May

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST
India gets ready to roll out long-awaited theaterisation plan with Air Defence and Maritime commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
india news

Toolkit case: Some relief for activists as police defend action

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Police said it asked Zoom to share details of a virtual meeting in January where Jacob, Ravi, Muluk and roughly 70 people allegedly fixed details of the document and protest with pro-Khalistani members. Investigators sought help from WhatsApp over a group where the document was allegedly discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP