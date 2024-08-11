 Gujarat school teacher, living in US for 8 years, still drawing salary: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Gujarat school teacher, living in US for 8 years, still drawing salary: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2024 02:10 PM IST

The teacher, who was the head of Pancha Primary School, reportedly has been residing in Chicago since 2013.

A head teacher at a government primary school in Gujarat's Banaskantha, who has been living in the United States for the past eight years, has still been drawing a state government salary, reported Gujarat Samachar.

Gujarat school teacher, living in US for 8 years, still drawing salary: Report(Gujarat Samachar)
Gujarat school teacher, living in US for 8 years, still drawing salary: Report(Gujarat Samachar)

According to the report, the incident came to light after students and villagers complained that they had not seen the teacher, identified as Bhavna Patel, at the school for many years. The students, who are currently in the fifth grade, mentioned that they last saw her when they were in the third grade.

The complaint said that Patel is still listed as a teacher on the school payroll.

Patel, who was the head of Pancha Primary School, reportedly has been residing in Chicago since 2013. She also holds a US green card, reported the local media.

Despite this, her name is still mentioned on the school's roster.

According to a report by India Today, Patel visits Gujarat once a year during Diwali when the school is closed for the holidays. However, even during these brief visits, she does not visit the school or interact with the students, the report said.

No action taken

The in-charge school principal, Parul Mehta, claimed that they reported the issue to the taluka education officer, district education officer, and the state education minister, reported Gujarat Samachar. However, no action has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, the primary education officer said that Patel visited the school in January last year and has been on an unpaid leave since this year, the report said.

Reportedly, a show-cause notice has been issued to the teacher, and officials have sought disciplinary action against her.

Gujarat school teacher, living in US for 8 years, still drawing salary: Report
© 2024 HindustanTimes
