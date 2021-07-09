Gujarat schools, colleges to reopen from July 15 with 50% strength, attendance not mandatory, says CM Rupani

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that educational institutions would be reopened in the state from July 15 and would be allowed to function with half the attendance on campus. It also said that attendance will not be mandatory for students and they can attend classes on a voluntary basis.

Colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students along with schools for class 12 students would be reopened from July 15, news agency ANI reported, citing chief minister Vijay Rupani. “50% of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory,” Rupani said.

Also read | Covid-19 updates: All you need to know about coronavirus right now

The chief minister’s decision to reopen schools in the state followed the easing of restrictions in some cities announced earlier on Thursday (July 8). Night curfew would be revoked in 10 out of the 18 cities in Gujarat beginning July 10. Meanwhile, it will continue in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar between 10pm and 6am. Commercial establishments such as restaurants, shops and beauty parlours would be allowed to remain open till 9pm. Home delivery of food has also been permitted till midnight. Attendance at weddings has been capped at 150, which was earlier 100. Public gardens are also allowed to operate until 9pm.

However, the government said that despite the curfew, coaching classes for all students above class 9, post-graduate courses and also for competitive exams would be permitted with 50% attendance. Also, the occupancy allowed in public transports have been increased from 60% to 75%, the government said.

According to Thursday's order, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham cities will have no night curfew.

On Friday, 56 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gujarat and one person succumbed to the illness, the state health department said in a bulletin. No fatalities were reported earlier on Wednesday and Thursday in the state. Cumulative cases in the state rose to 824,147 and the death toll reached 10,073. As many as 1,356 active cases of the disease have been reported as of date.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON