Gujarat to conduct country’s first coastline waders census from January 3 to 5

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government is set to conduct the country’s first-ever census of coastal and wader birds at the Marine National Park and Sanctuary in Jamnagar from January 3 to 5, the state government said in a statement on Thursday. The three-day programme is expected to see bird enthusiasts, experts, and researchers from Gujarat and across the country (HT File Photo/Representative Image)

The census will be jointly organised by the state forest department and the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat.

“For the first time in India, a census of coastal and wader birds will be conducted at the Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Jamnagar from January 3 to January 5. Jamnagar, often regarded as a paradise for coastal birds, will host this significant event focusing on counting wader and coastal bird species,” the government statement said.

The three-day programme, which is expected to attract bird enthusiasts, experts, and researchers from Gujarat and across the country, will also feature expert talks on forestry and wildlife on the first day, bird counting activities on the second day, and knowledge-sharing sessions on the third day.

The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Gujarat is India’s first designated marine national park. Spanning the districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi, it covers approximately 170 km of coastline and 42 islands between Okha and Navlakhi. This protected area in the Gulf of Kutch was established to conserve marine biodiversity and mangrove ecosystems.

The statement said that this was the only place in India where visitors could explore marine life on foot during low tide, unlike other locations, where scuba diving is required.

Jamnagar district hosts over 300 species of local and migratory birds, including more than 50 species of wader birds. Among these are rare species like the ‘Shankhlo’ (Crab Plover) and ‘Moto Kichadiyo’ (Great Knot), which are seldom found elsewhere in the country but thrive in Jamnagar,” it added.