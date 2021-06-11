Gujarat unlock: Hotels, religious places, gyms can reopen but with conditions

Covid-induced lockdown in Gujarat will be eased from Friday and continue till June 26 as the cases of the coronavirus disease have been on the decline in the western state. The Gujarat government said in an order earlier this week that all citizens and establishments must continue to follow Covid protocols strictly even as the lockdown has been eased. The night curfew, from 9pm to 6am, imposed in 36 towns of Gujarat will not be lifted. Weekly markets, educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks and swimming pools will remain closed.

On Thursday, Gujarat added 544 cases of the coronavirus disease and 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new Covid-19 cases and death, Gujarat's tally of infections has now risen to 818,895 and the death toll to 9,976. Gujarat is now left with 12,711 active cases, a drop of around 10,000 in just a week.

Here’s what will change:

1. Restaurants and hotels in Gujarat can remain open from 9am to 7pm. These establishments have been allowed to offer dine-in services but with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of food can continue to be offered till 12am and customers will be able to pick up their order from restaurants till 9pm.

2. Business establishments, including small shops, shopping complexes, paan stalls and others, can open from 9am to 7pm.

3. Salons and beauty parlours have also been allowed to operate between 9am and 7pm.

4. Libraries can open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

5.The Gujarat government has said gardens and parks can remain open from 6am to 7pm with a maximum limit of 50 per cent of their capacity.

6. Gymnasiums can open with 50 per cent strength.

7. Students planning to go abroad for further studies will be able to give exams like IELTS and TOEFL.

8. Places of worship will be permitted to open but only 50 people will be allowed at any given point in time.

9. Political and social gatherings will be allowed but with a cap of 50 people.

10. Bus services will operate with 60 per cent seating capacity.

