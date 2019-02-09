Gujjar quota agitation throws rail traffic out of gear in Rajasthan

Five trains have been cancelled today and one diverted in Kota division of West Central Railway zone due to the reservation movement by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan on Friday, ANI reported.

The Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti (GSS) , spearheading the agitation said that the Congress government had come to power with their support and must now fulfil their demand or face the consequences

Gujjars began blocking the tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Rajasthan as they revived an agitation for five per cent reservation in state jobs and educational institutions following a .Mahapanchayat called by the GSS.

Soon after, the GSS members went to the Malarna Dungar railway station near Sawai Madhopur and blocked the railway tracks.

GSS leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said: “We want five per cent reservation for our community, the way the Centre has given 10 per cent to the economically backward classes. The government did not respond to our demand, neither did anyone come to talk to us, so we were forced to take this step.”

“We have good CM and a good PM. We want that they listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It isn’t an uphill task for them to provide reservation,” asked protesters sitting on railway track in Maksudanpura of Sawai Madhopur, ANI said.

Members of Gujjar community sitting on railway track in Maksudanpura of Sawai Madhopur in protest as part of reservation movement say "We have good CM&a good PM. We want that they listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It isn't an uphill task for them to provide reservation." pic.twitter.com/lM4TDF7WRh — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

Gujjars are demanding 5% reservation under the special backward classes (SBC) category in education and jobs. After a similar agitation in 2007 and 2008, the state government gave them this quota but the bills were later stayed by the Rajasthan high court.

Railway officials confirmed that routes of several trains were changed due to the ongoing agitation. A total of 25 trains have either been partially cancelled or their routes were diverted since Friday. Agra Fort train has been cancelled, Mathura-Sawai Madhupur passenger train, Shatabdi Express and Ratlam Mathura Memu have been partially cancelled.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 10:55 IST