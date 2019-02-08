Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Friday started a dharna along with his supporters on the railway tracks in Rajasthan’s Swai Madhopur district, demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars.

Bainsla last month gave a 20-day “ultimatum” to the state government to clear its stand on reservation to the communities in government jobs and educational institutes, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation.

As the deadline lapsed Friday, Bainsla after holding a ‘Maha Panchayat’ at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district, started the sit-in along with his supporters, blocking trains.

“Things are changing fast. I have not come here but the crowd has brought me on the railway tracks. People cannot be fooled all the time. It is a fight to do or die. State government should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest. I will lead the protest and the youths will support,” Bainsla told reporters.

As the protest started, high-level meetings were held in the state capital to find out ways to pacify the agitators.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Currently, these communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent under the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 18:56 IST