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Several tourists rescued after cable car in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg halts mid-air

Taking to X, the chief minister's office stated it was aware of the incident and was monitoring it.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 04:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Several stranded tourists were rescued on Monday after a cable car service halted in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg due to a technical fault. Taking to X, the chief minister's office stated it was aware of the incident and was monitoring it.

Rescue operations to save the tourists trapped in the cable car service is underway(X)

"Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact, and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground," wrote Omar Abdullah's office.

"The situation is completely under control, and there is no cause for panic," the government added further.

As per an official statement from the Indian Army's Northern Command, a total of 65 cabins came to a halt. As the rescue operation continues, around 80 passengers have been rescued from 16 cabins.

 
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