Gulmarg’s silky slopes a hit among tourists from India and abroad

Located in the Pir Panjal Range in the western Himalayas, virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and snow meadows define the cup-shaped valley Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. After a slump in tourism due to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016, it took frequent spells of snow in January this year to bring large number of foreign tourists to Kashmir amid militancy.

The good start to the tourist season of 2019 comes after the industry took a downturn in 2018, a year which witnessed military offensive. Over 8.5 lakh tourists including 50,000 foreigners visited the Valley in 2018 as compared to 11 lakh in 2017. Tourism director Nisar Wani said ,“We received 25,095 tourists across Kashmir in January this year, including 2,480 foreigners,” Wani said.

The arrival of foreign tourists has seen a surge. The figure was 1,405 in 2016, 1,170 in 2017, 2,369 in 2018 and 2,480 in 2019. Domestic tourists in January 2018 were 49,000. Wani said domestic arrival was affected as national highway closed due to snowfall for 12 days in January. “The highway closure also increased the price of air tickets exponentially. However, we continue to see more tourists. On February 3, 2019, we saw the highest daily arrival of 1,400,” he added.

A chance discovery for some

Tourists enjoy skiing and heli-skiing on the slopes of Gulmarg.

Rob, 32, an Australian did not know that there was a place Gulmarg in India. He said he came to know about the ski resort by accident on internet as it was snowing in the area. “I was stunned when I reached here on January 22,” he said. Rob has decided to stay here for a month and do what he likes the most – snowboarding.

“I first visited Manali and then stumbled upon this place. I am happy that I did. The experience here has been beyond my imagination. This is the best place for skiing and snowboarding,” said Rob.

Rob, an Australian, loves snowboarding and said he discovered about Gulmarg by accident on Internet. (HT Photo )

An Australian couple Tim Robertson and Kate Hamilton, ardent snowboarders, got married at St Mary’s Church in Gulmarg on January 31 – which was the first wedding in over three decades at the Kashmir’s oldest Protestant church.

The meadow’s gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable car ringed by pine forests and snow-capped Himalayan mountain peaks, takes skiers and snowboarders to a height of 3,900 to 4,100 metres (13,500 ft) to Apharwat Mountain.

Akshat Gupta, 29, from Gujarat was equally amazed and wanted people to stop watching negative news about the place. “It took me seven years to convince myself to come here. You will find news of blasts and firing on news channels but here we are enjoying peacefully,” said Gupta.

Tourists enjoy in snow at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, February 04, 2019. (HT Photo )

Good business for hoteliers

The tourist arrival has meant good business for hoteliers.

Manager of Zum Zum hotel in Gulmarg, Shamsuddin Rather, said the inflow of tourists started with Christmas which continued owing to snowfall.

“This year has been the best winter since 2016. Our occupancy is around 70% and bookings are still continuing. Its sustainability will depend on the political situation,” Rather added.

Aijaz Ahmad, who gives sledge rides to tourists on snow, said he has done good work this year so far.

Tourists arrival in Gulmarg has meant good business for local hoteliers. (HT Photo )

Hotelier and executive member of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Faiz Bakshi said tourist inflow was good with the start of new year.

“The road closure did a lot of damage which was aggravated by high air fares. Many tourists were stuck on the highway for four to five days. The governor also made a similar observation before the Prime Minister on Sunday,” Bakshi said.

