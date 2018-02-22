 Soldier injured in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora | india news | Hindustan Times
Soldier injured in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

As security forces cordoned off Paribal village in Hajin area following information about the presence of militants, they were fired at.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2018 10:01 IST
Indian Army jawans patrol at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army jawans patrol at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file photo)

A soldier was injured on Thursday in an ongoing gunfight between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

“The injured soldier has been hospitalised. The gunfight is going on in Paribal village,” the police added.

As soon as the security forces cordoned off the village in Hajin area following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

According to reports, the village youth have resorted to stone-pelting.

