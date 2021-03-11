Gunfight in J&K’s Anantnag district leaves 2 unidentified militants dead

Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, police and army on Wednesday night launched a cordon and search operation in Kadipora village in Anantnag which turned in a gunfight which was underway at the time of filing of this report.

The army said that Wednesday evening’s operation had to be suspended as it grew dark. However, all roads leading to the site were sealed and the operation resumed early on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Albadr chief Abdul Gani Khawja was killed by the forces while two others managed to escape in Tujar village in Sopore. News agency ANI quoted Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar as saying, “Sopore Police got the information that Ganie Khwaja and two of his assistants are hiding in Sopore. A cordon was laid. The Army and CRPF then joined the operation and Ganie Khwaja was killed. We have received information that two terrorists managed to escape while cordon was being laid.”

The police also said that Ganie Khwaja used to receive new terrorist groups from Pakistan and relocate them to north and south Kashmir. As per the police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered in the search after the gunfight. (With agency inputs)