Gunmen loot 35 lakh in broad daylight in Delhi's Chandni Chowk | CCTV

A group of three men barged into a textile office in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, fired multiple shots, and looted around ₹35 lakh on Monday in broad daylight, PTI reported citing an official. Multiple police teams have been formed to probe the matter and arrest the culprits.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

A video of the incident, captured on CCTV, shows three men, wearing masks, entering the office in the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk. One of them has a bag and another seems to be hiding something inside his t-shirt as they make their way into the office. The timestamp of the video shows that the incident happened at around 2.00 pm.

According to the official, two of the assailants entered the office of a man identified as Vicky Jain, 40, fired shots and ran away with a bag full of cash.

"A PCR call was received at the Lahori Gate police station at around 2.30 pm regarding a robbery incident. Upon reaching the spot, officers found the glass door of Jain’s office shattered," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia as saying.

Looted at gunpoint

According to the business owner, Vicky Jain, two men entered his office under the pretext of business before one of them fired at the door of the office, while the third accomplice was waiting downstairs. The robbery was conducted within a matter of just a couple of minutes, said Jain.

The two men held Jain at gunpoint and looted around ₹35 lakh in cash from him, PTI reported citing the official.

The duo asked the employees at the office to hand over the cash and fired one more round when refused, according to Jain.

"They broke open the door and asked my employees to hand over all the cash. When they refused, the assailants fired another round. They then fled with the bag containing money. All of it was over in just two minutes," said Jain.

Case filed

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched an investigation into the robbery.

Multiple teams have been formed to probe the matter and arrest the culprits.

Other local shop owners have also demanded strict action and enhanced security in the area, which is a bustling commercial hub of the national capital.

"Such incidents are becoming common in the national capital. We want police to increase security in the area and take strict action against the accused," PTI quoted a member of the market association as saying.