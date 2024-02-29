‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim can’t get parole without permission': High court to Haryana govt
Feb 29, 2024 05:52 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday told the Haryana government that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without its -permission.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.
