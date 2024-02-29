 ‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim can’t get parole without permission': HC to Haryana govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim can’t get parole without permission': High court to Haryana govt

‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim can’t get parole without permission': High court to Haryana govt

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 05:52 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday told the Haryana government that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without its -permission.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.(HT file)
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.(HT file)

