Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary: Modi to address gathering at Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a two-day gathering at Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of 10 Sikh Gurus, on Thursday. He will also release a commemorative postage stamp and coin.

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a multimedia show titled “the life and sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur” on the first day of the celebration on Wednesday. A 15-minute light and sound show showcasing Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life will also be held while around 400 children will participate in a Shabad Kirtan.

The culture ministry is organising the celebrations in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Chief ministers of different states will be among those who will participate in the celebrations being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy said this was the first such event being held on the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru. He added as part of the Mahotsav, the government has been organising events to honour all those “who fought for their religion and India’s Independence”.

Culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan said the venue of the event is significant as Mughals gave the order for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s execution from the Red Fort.