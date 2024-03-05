Gurugram cafe manager arrested after 5 friends serviced ‘dry ice’ in mouth freshener, vomited

The manager of a Gurugram cafe, where five people fell sick allegedly after having a mouth freshener which had dry ice mixed in it after having dinner, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, five friends are purportedly seen vomiting blood. In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, five friends are purportedly seen vomiting blood at a Gurugram cafe.

Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar, said a case under Sections 328 and 120B has been registered against the staff and the restaurant owner. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested. Further probe is underway.

“On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot and the (people who were admitted) lodged a complaint and said they had gone to Laforestta restaurant. After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital,” Surender Sheoran told news agency ANI.

News agency PTI reported four of the five have been hospitalised.

According to a complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, he went to a restaurant in Sector 90 in Gurugram with his wife and four friends for dinner on Saturday.

After the dinner, a waiter at the restaurant brought mouth freshener and five people in the group had it. Their health deteriorated soon after and they were taken to a hospital, Ankit Kumar said, adding that the restaurant staff fled.

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death," the complainant said.

Ankit Kumar informed the police about the incident. After consuming the mouth freshener, the five people complained of a burning sensation in their mouths. Their mouths started bleeding and they were vomiting, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police said, an FIR was registered under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

“We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law,” station house officer inspector Manoj Kumar told PTI.