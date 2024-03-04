5 fall sick after having mouth freshener at Gurugram restaurant; It contained...

Five individuals fell ill after consuming a mouth freshener containing dry ice at a restaurant in Gurugram, police said on Monday. The viral video shows affected people screaming and vomiting after consuming the suspected contaminated mouth freshener.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Ankit Kumar, along with his wife and friends, dined at a Sector 90 restaurant, reported PTI. Following the meal, the restaurant staff served a mouth freshener, which soon impacted the group's health and they had to be taken to hospital, according to a complaint lodged by Kumar.

'Dry ice was mixed in mouth freshener'

Kumar said that a doctor identified the substance in the mouth freshener as dry ice, describing it as a potentially fatal acid.

"I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death," the complainant said.

After ingesting the mouth freshener, they experienced a burning sensation. Their mouths started bleeding and they were vomiting, police said, after which they were taken to hospital.

Four of the five affected have been hospitalised while the restaurant staff reportedly fled the scene.

In the viral video on social media, the affected individuals can be seen screaming, vomiting, and desperately washing their mouths to alleviate the intense burning sensation.

“We are unaware of the substances mixed in the mouth freshener. Everyone is vomiting, has cuts on their tongues and feeling a burning sensation in their mouths. We don't know what type of acid they have given us,” Kumar can be heard saying in the video.

Video here: Viewer discretion advised

Police registers FIR

Kumar reported the incident to the police, which registered an FIR under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law," said Station House Officer Inspector Manoj Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)