42-year-old held for stabbing wife to death in Gurugram: Police

A 42-year-old man was detained for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a quarrel at their house in Gurugram’s Sector 9 on Sunday, police officers aware of the matter said. The man will be arrested only after an autopsy determines how the woman was killed, they added. The man will be arrested only after an autopsy determines how the woman was killed. (Representational image)

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Ganga Ram, who works as a security guard at the Sector 9 wholesale market. The deceased woman, Priyanka alias Mamta, ran a tea stall in the area. They both lived as tenants in Ravi Nagar in Sector 9, said investigators.

On Sunday at 3am, Ram called the police control room at the Sector 9A police station to report that his wife was injured. An emergency response vehicle immediately arrived on the scene and rushed the woman to the Sector 10 government hospital but doctors declared her dead.

According to inspector Rambir Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 9A police station, the house owner told the police that the couple used to fight frequently over domestic issues. “The homeowner told us that Ram and his wife had a fight on Saturday night after which she was stabbed in the chest. The woman’s husband is the prime suspect in her murder and he is in our custody,” he said.

Based on a complaint from the homeowner, a first information report was registered against Ram at the Sector 9A police station on Sunday under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators said that an autopsy will be conducted on Monday to determine how the woman died. Ram will be formally arrested if the autopsy determines she was murdered, they said.