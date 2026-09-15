Gurugram hit-and-run: All about Kalyan Bainsla, the accused, and Sia, the woman biker

The main accused in the Gurugram bike crash, Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday, shortly after he was booked for attempt to murder for allegedly driving his speeding Ciaz into a woman’s Aprilia RS 457 bike, causing her to skid across the road.

Police said the incident took place early Sunday when Sia was riding her sportbike with a group of other riders. (Instagram/PTI)

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The arrest came after a video of a Delhi woman, identified as Sia, riding a bike on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road surfaced online and went viral. The footage allegedly shows Bainsla crashing his car into her.

As the video went viral, the Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

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Who is Kalyan Bainsla, the key accused in the case?

{{^usCountry}} Bainsla owns a gym in Haryana’s Palwal and is a former kabaddi player. His Instagram posts earlier showed him working out and displaying his physique. He has since deactivated his Instagram account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bainsla owns a gym in Haryana’s Palwal and is a former kabaddi player. His Instagram posts earlier showed him working out and displaying his physique. He has since deactivated his Instagram account. {{/usCountry}}

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He had also described himself on Instagram as a member of the Indian rugby team and claimed to have won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament, LiveHindustan reported. HT could not independently verify these claims.

As the video went viral, the Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Who is Sia, the biker?

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The biker who goes by the name Sia has been identified as Shivani Chauhan. She has alleged that she was targeted for being a woman biker and that the incident involved a deliberate attempt to stop her.

A Delhi resident, Chauhan has completed a course in fashion designing and also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji, news agency PTI reported. Her father, Roshan Chauhan, is also reportedly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gurugram hit-and-run case

Police said the incident took place early Sunday when Sia was riding her sportbike with a group of other riders. She alleged that the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz followed her and repeatedly signalled for her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.

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“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures, ordering me to stop my bike,” she said in a video.

In her Instagram video, Sia alleged that the occupants of the car were drunk and said she made every effort to keep away from the vehicle.

After the crash, Bainsla said the collision was accidental and claimed he left the spot because he feared being attacked by a mob.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," Bainsla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video went viral on social media. A FIR was registered against the car under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Sector-56 police station on Monday. The attempt to murder charge was added on Tuesday.