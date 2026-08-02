Gurugram man, 36, found dead after wife seeks divorce; police probe video recorded by 7-year-old son

A 36-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Gurugram on Thursday, with police launching a probe after his family alleged that his wife had sought a divorce and that the couple had been facing marital disputes.

The incident came to light when the man's wife informed relatives about his death. (Representational Image)

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The deceased, who worked as an associate operator at a multinational company, was originally from Amritsar, lived with his family in Surat Nagar, Gurugram, news agency PTI reported.

Investigators are examining a mobile phone video recorded by the couple's seven-year-old son after the incident.

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The incident came to light when the man's wife informed relatives about his death. At the time of the incident, only the couple and their seven-year-old son were present at home, the report added.

The deceased's sister alleged that he had been facing marital discord and claimed that his wife had sought a divorce. She alleged that the circumstances surrounding his death were suspicious and demanded a thorough investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} His father also alleged foul play and urged police to investigate all possible angles. Wife detained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His father also alleged foul play and urged police to investigate all possible angles. Wife detained {{/usCountry}}

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Based on a complaint filed by the family, police have detained the man's wife for questioning and registered a case. Investigating officer Mahender Singh said police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Action will be taken as per law," the officer said according to PTI.

The couple, who married in 2018 after meeting at their workplace, have a seven-year-old son. Police said further investigation is underway.

Earlier in July, in another case from Gurugram, a missing person's complaint led police to the body of a 25-year-old woman inside a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 55.

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Hours later, investigators found that her boyfriend, an AI engineer employed at the same private company, had also allegedly died. Preliminary findings revealed that the woman had started living with the man at the PG accommodation three days before the incident.

Police launched an investigation after tracing the woman's mobile phone location to the man's PG accommodation. The case remains under investigation.

Also Read: AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death in Gurugram PG, dies by suicide hours later

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