Gurugram police ask housing societies to list J&K residents, foreigners

Gurugram: The Gurugram police has directed housing societies, house owners, and paying guest (PG) accommodations to submit details of residents from Jammu and Kashmir and foreign nationals staying with them. The order, officials said, is part of a security verification drive ahead of New Year and Republic Day celebrations. Representational image.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The order was issued on Novemnber 12, two days after a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least 10 persons, triggering heightened security alerts across the national capital region (NCR).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishnu Prasad confirmed that the drive has been launched under directions from the district administration. “We have been instructed to do this,” Prasad said. “We are inquiring about who has come from where and for how long they have been staying here. This includes people from Jammu and Kashmir as well as foreigners. It is purely for security purposes and is a routine check.”

The move comes following an order issued on November 12 by district magistrate (DM) Ajay Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, directing all guest houses, PGs, hotels, and house owners to maintain a register of tenants and visitors, along with photocopies of their ID proofs. The order will remain in force till January 31, 2026.

However, several residents expressed discomfort over the nature of the verification. “This kind of order might create unnecessary suspicion towards people from certain regions,” said Sana Khan, a resident of Sector 56. “We all want security, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of profiling an entire community. The focus should be on suspicious behaviour, not identity.”

Another resident, Rohit Bansal from Sector 83, called the drive “reactionary.” “These checks happen every time there’s an incident in Delhi. The police suddenly show up, collect names, then disappear. It creates fear but rarely brings any visible security improvement. What we need is better intelligence coordination, not selective listing,” he said.

Defending the measure, DM Kumar said it was part of a coordinated security plan ahead of national celebrations. “This is a precautionary step, not a profiling exercise,” Kumar said. “Gurugram is a cosmopolitan city, and our intent is only to ensure safety for everyone through structured verification.”

Police officers said that the drive will also cover PG accommodations and foreign students staying in private apartments. “Residents are urged to cooperate,” ACP Prasad added. “The idea is to build a security net that prevents potential misuse of rented premises.”

The directive comes amid intensified checks across NCR with security agencies on alert following the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s crackdown on a suspected interstate terror network.

While the verification continues, residents hope the process will remain transparent and sensitive. “Security is everyone’s concern,” said Khan. “But it must never divide the city it seeks to protect.”