Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram student sends school bomb threat e-mail to shift classes to online mode

PTI |
Dec 21, 2024 11:16 PM IST

A 12-year-old student from Shriram Millennium School in Gurugram sent a bomb threat email to prompt online classes

A 12-year-old student of a private school allegedly sent a bomb threat e-mail to the institution in an attempt to shift to online classes, police said on Saturday.

Allegedly, a 12-year-old kid at a private school attempted to switch to online learning by sending the school a bomb threat email(Hindustan Times)
Allegedly, a 12-year-old kid at a private school attempted to switch to online learning by sending the school a bomb threat email(Hindustan Times)

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (South) police station and the student was identified, they said.

Also read: Cyber cheats dupe citizens of 1.58 crore

According to a Gurugram police spokesperson, on December 18, a complaint was received from the authorized person of Shriram Millennium school, sector 65 regarding the school receiving a bomb threat on their email.

Investigations traced the e-mail to be of a 12-year-old boy, Station House Officer Naveen Kumar said.

During interrogation the boy revealed that he is a student of the same school and he had sent the e-mail with the intention of prompting the school to switch to online classes, the SHO said.

Also read: Private school in Noida receives bomb threat, turns out to be a hoax

"He said that he had mistakenly sent the mail without understanding the gravity of his actions. The student is cooperating with the investigation and a probe is underway", the spokesperson said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On