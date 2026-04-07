Gurugram rape case involving 4-year-old girl ‘eye-opener for nation’: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the handling of the investigation by Haryana Police into the rape of a four-year-old girl in a Gurugram condominium is an “eye-opener for the whole country,” as it directed the trial court not to decide the bail plea of the two domestic help and their male associate involved in the incident for another two weeks, by when a special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter is expected to complete its probe. The Supreme Court directed the trial court not to decide the bail plea of the two domestic help and their male associate involved in the incident. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi said: “This case is an eye-opener for the whole country. We want the investigation to be completed smoothly. There are other issues that we will deal with later.”

On March 25, the court had constituted an SIT comprising senior women IPS officers, headed by IPS officer Kala Ramachandran, to probe the alleged sexual assault, expressing shock at the “insensitivity” of the police and the manner in which the child was repeatedly traumatised during the investigation. The bench also questioned the child welfare committee’s role and pulled up police for trying to shield the accused.

With the SIT informing the court it requires two weeks more to obtain forensic test results and record witness statements, the court extended the time and directed the SIT to maintain utmost sensitivity while interacting with the child witness. The SIT chief said it needs to interact with the victim.

It said, “We do not want any further psychological impact on the child,” as it directed the director, AIIMS to spare a child psychologist or counsellor to be present when SIT meets the victim. “Have a cup of tea with the parents. Go in civilian dress and nobody should disclose who they are.”

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the victim’s parents, told the court the trial is currently proceeding under less heinous offences. He urged that until the SIT concludes the probe, the accused should not receive bail.

The court held, “Since the issues as to the nature of offence alleged to be committed on the victim is yet to be prima facie determined by the SIT, the trial court is directed to defer bail applications by the accused till the charge sheet is filed.”