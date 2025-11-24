Gurugram school management booked as student suffers fracture while boarding bus

The management of a Gurugram school and a motorcyclist were booked for negligence and rash driving after a class 2 student was injured after being hit while crossing the road to board the school bus in Sector 9 to return home, police said on Monday. The Gurugram Police were probing the case. (X)

The November 10 incident came to light after the girl’s father approached police on Sunday and submitted a written complaint against the school management and the motorcyclist.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The seven-year-old was in a queue and crossing the road to board the school bus when the motorcyclist hit her. The school administration alerted the parents that she had slipped and sustained an injury in her leg.

Inspector Tejpal, the station house officer of New Colony Police Station, said the girl had suffered a fracture. “As per preliminary investigation, she was hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road with other students. It was the school’s responsibility to ensure her safety. Thus, we have invoked the JJ Act against the school administration and BNS against the motorcyclist,” he said. He added investigation will clarify who was at fault and the identity of the motorcyclist for action. “Parents demanded compensation from the school and alleged that the administration tried to cover up the matter,” he said.

The girl’s family said they learnt from a relative’s son that the child had actually been hit by a motorcycle. They alleged that she was left unattended while crossing the road. The family accused the school of withholding information about the incident, not sharing any CCTV footage, and lying throughout. They said they were never told it was a road accident, and there was no support from the school.

Rajesh Dang, vice-president of the society that runs the school, said two caretakers and a guard were present at the time of the incident. “The student lost her balance and fell while the bike was passing. The bike was not even speeding. All these allegations will be clarified soon,” Dang said. He added that the school provided necessary medical aid.