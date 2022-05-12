Gyanvapi Masjid case: UP court order on survey official likely today - 10 points

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is expected to deliver an order on Thursday linked to the Gyanvapi Mosque. A petition was filed last week seeking the removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the mosque complex. The order is set to be significant amid questions if a survey can be conducted inside the mosque. There have been objections to videography inside the complex.

Here are ten points on the Gyanvapi mosque controversy:

1. The hearing over the change of the survey official began Monday and concluded on Wednesday. The court was reported to have heard the matter for an average of 90 minutes each day.

2. In the court-mandated survey, the mosque management committee has sought for the appointment of another official as the court commissioner, accusing Mishra of favouring Hindu petitioners.

3. Last week, the survey official conducted an inconclusive survey of some parts outside in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex as brief sloganeering was reported from both sides.

4. The mosque is located near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in the temple town of Varanasi.

5. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered videography of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal by the advocate commissioner and asked him to present a detailed report on May 10.

6. The survey was ordered after a plea by women petitioners - Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others - seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi - the idols are said to be located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

7. However, amid objections, the survey could not be completed and the official sought for more time.

8. Apart from the plea linked to official, the court is also hearing matter pertaining to opening of the two basements located inside the barricading in the Gyanvapi premises for videography.

9. “Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal and Gyanvapi mosque are separate and in such a situation, there is no justification for videography inside the mosque,” Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee), has argued in the court.

10. “The court has reserved its order till 12 o’clock tomorrow (Thursday). It is expected that tomorrow... the court will give a verdict on whether the commissioner will be changed or not,” lawyer Shivam Gaur representing the Hindu side told reporters on Wednesday.

