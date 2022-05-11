Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea: Hearing concludes, court’s decision likely today
VARANASI Hearing on the petition seeking removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajai Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, concluded in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday. The court is likely to deliver its verdict on May 12, said advocate Abhay Nath Yadav.
Yadav is one of the advocates representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee) that filed the petition in the court of civil judge (senior division) on May 7, seeking removal of the advocate commissioner.
The court heard the case on Saturday and listed it for hearing on May 9. The hearing took place in the matter on Monday, Tuesday and then on Wednesday. On an average, the hearing went on for over one and a half hours on all three days.
On Wednesday too, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s advocates argued in favour of their stand to remove the advocate commissioner.
Abhay Nath Yadav said that Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal and Gyanvapi Masjid are separate and in such a situation, there is no justification for videography inside the mosque.
Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the petitioners, said, “We argued in favour of the advocate commissioner and the survey. We urged the court that survey should be conducted and advocate commissioner should not be changed.”
Advocates of the plaintiffs alleged that the Masjid Committee was obstructing the work of conducting the survey.
On Friday, survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex had begun in the presence of all parties amid tight security.
On Saturday, advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar, with his team arrived for the survey and videography in the Gyanvapi complex, Varanasi. But the survey could not start as the advocates of the mosque management committee, who arrived about an hour after the survey team, opposed it. They filed the petition against the survey.
On April 26, the court of the civil judge (senior division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered videography of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal by the advocate commissioner and asked him to present a detailed report before the court on May 10. But the report could not be presented on May 10 as the survey hit a hurdle on Saturday.
The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. In August 2021, Rakhi Singh, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak had filed a petition in court in August 2021, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
The local court had on April 8, 2022, appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case.
Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission and Clinton Health Access Initiative. In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts.
Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public. Raut said an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations.
Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police Mukul Goel from hGoel'spost over “inaction”. Goel has been made the director general Civil Defence now. According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP's post due to disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force.
Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar
A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. Emerging from the meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader announced that the chief minister had assured him that he will convene an-all party meeting at the earliest to hold a caste-based census in the state.
BJP, Cong to give 27% tickets to OBCs after SC rejects quota in MP local polls
A day after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh state election commission to conduct local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Congress on Wednesday decided to give 27% tickets to OBC candidates in local body polls. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify local body polls in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without the OBC quota.
