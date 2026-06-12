...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gym owner shot dead in Haryana; man tied to Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

The deceased, identified as Kapil Redhu, was a resident of Jind district and ran a gym near Hansi’s Krantikari Chowk.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead and a young woman injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired indiscriminately near Fawwara Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in Haryana’s Hansi town on Thursday morning, police said. The attackers fired around 10 rounds at close range before fleeing, police added.

a social media post by a man identifying himself as Hari Boxer—allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang— claimed responsibility for the killing.(HT_PRINT)

Also Read| ED arrests ex-Haryana govt official in 645-crore IDFC Bank fraud case

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kapil Redhu, was a resident of Jind district and ran a gym near Hansi’s Krantikari Chowk. “On Thursday, around 5.30am, Redhu was conducting a morning workout session with a group of clients on the steps outside a row of shops near Fawwara Chowk when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots from close range, hitting Redhu on the head and back. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.

A woman participating in the workout session, identified as Shikha, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

haryana news shooting murder
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Gym owner shot dead in Haryana; man tied to Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.