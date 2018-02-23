Gyms become much-favoured hangouts in strife-torn Srinagar

On Monday night, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted four pictures after working out at the Gold’s Gym in Srinagar that opened last month. Saying he had a “great workout”, Abdullah said he looked forward to being back. Also in the pictures were his aide Tanvir Sadiq and National Conference spokesperson Junaid Mattu, both in their fitness gear. While gymming is not new to Srinagar, the tweet made many outside the valley sit up and see the besieged capital in a new light.

Gyms catering to youngsters keen on bodybuilding have been flourishing for long, regardless of the day-to-day unrest in the Valley that leads to frequent shutdowns and curfews. But slowly, they have evolved from being focused solely on bodybuilding and weightlifting to a more holistic pursuit of fitness. Today gyms are popular hangouts where locals, both men and women, socialise and relax in a strife-torn region with limited avenues for recreation.

“We used to look at gyms in other parts of India and wonder why such high-end gyms are not there in Srinagar. We took the risk and made the investment. Kashmiris deserve such a place,” says Yasub Wani, 30, who established the Gold’s Gym in Srinagar along with his younger twins Isam and Minam.

Set up with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore, the gym is spread over two floors totalling 10,000 sq feet and is dotted with equipment from leading brands like Technogym, Precor and Matrix. It’s already registered 400 members, including the who’s who of the city, and is run by a staff of 30.

THE STRESS-BUSTERS

“Going to a gym is not only about lifting weights, it is also about fitness,” says Wani. Agreeing with him, Dr Samiya, the physiotherapist and nutritionist at Gold’s Gym, says the main aim of the centre is to “keep Kashmir fit.”

As NC spokesperson Mattu starts with his exercise routine on Wednesday evening, he observes, “Youth in Kashmir face greater levels of stress than their counterparts in other states of the country due to the unfortunate political instability.”

Such fitness and sports facilities, he says, go a long way in reducing their levels of stress and anxiety.

Fitness aficionados say Kashmiris have always been keen on gymming even through the thick of militancy in the 1990s. But over the years, women too have become ardent gym goers. Most gyms today have “women-only” hours with female trainers. A woman in her early 40s, who did not want to be identified, says she had initially joined a gym in the Nigeen area of the city to lose weight, but then she realised working out helps her stay energetic throughout the day.

PUMPING IRON

Irfan Ali, 46, a renowned bodybuilder in Kashmir and founder of Heavy Duty Club, says, “Gymming is not a new phenomenon in Kashmir. Weightlifting and powerlifting have been there since long, although there were certain misconceptions and inhibitions associated with it because of lack of proper information. I opened my first gym downtown (old Srinagar) in 1998. Whenever there is violence at any place, people yearn for an outlet and often turn to sports.”

Ali recounts how gyms like the Hygenic, Bodyline and Universal were popular in Srinagar in the early 1990s. Ali, a mechanical engineer, first opened a gym in Bangalore in 1995 before returning to his hometown. Today he is happy with the interest shown in the city by swanky gym chains. It will boost the overall fitness culture in the Valley, he feels.

Salik Ahmed, 29, an employee with a private company in Srinagar, is a regular at Ali’s gym, while Naveed Khan, 25, a rugby player and an employee with the JK Bank, has enrolled at the Gold’s Gym. Both fitness lovers say they go gymming not to build muscles but for an overall physical and mental well-being.

On the other hand, those who are interested in competitive bodybuilding in the Valley, grouse about having to face numerous hurdles. Hammad Wadera, last year’s winner of the Mr Kashmir title, says the craze for body building among Kashmiri youth tapers off after a certain age.

“Taking up bodybuilding as a sport is difficult because there is no organisational support, neither from the government nor from any private sponsors,” rues Wadera.