...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mumbai police take cognisance of viral video alleging woman's harassment in auto

The video, which was posted by the woman on Instagram shows her stepping out of the auto in a rush after the remarks were made.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 07:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai Police earlier this week took cognisance of a viral video purportedly showing a woman being harassed in an auto.

In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto.(PTI)

In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto.

The video, which was posted by the woman on her public account on Instagram, shows her stepping out of the auto in a rush after the remarks were made.

She also tagged Mumbai Police, and soon, so did many netizens on X and Instagram. Many netizens also jumped in to help the probe by attempting to identify the registration number of the auto, demanding strict action against the driver.

HT reached out to the woman subjected to the harassment; however, she did not wish to comment and requested anonymity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mumbai sexual harassment viral video women's safety
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Mumbai police take cognisance of viral video alleging woman's harassment in auto
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.