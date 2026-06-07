Mumbai police take cognisance of viral video alleging woman's harassment in auto

Mumbai Police earlier this week took cognisance of a viral video purportedly showing a woman being harassed in an auto.

In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto.(PTI)

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In the video, the auto driver can be heard using questionable language to the woman as she is seemingly stepping out of the auto.

The video, which was posted by the woman on her public account on Instagram, shows her stepping out of the auto in a rush after the remarks were made.

She also tagged Mumbai Police, and soon, so did many netizens on X and Instagram. Many netizens also jumped in to help the probe by attempting to identify the registration number of the auto, demanding strict action against the driver.

HT reached out to the woman subjected to the harassment; however, she did not wish to comment and requested anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | 'Mumbai is not safe': Woman claims auto driver cut ride short for 'talking too loudly', then abused and threatened her Questions over women's safety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 'Mumbai is not safe': Woman claims auto driver cut ride short for 'talking too loudly', then abused and threatened her Questions over women's safety {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, according to the National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety (NARI), Mumbai was ranked among the safest cities for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, according to the National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety (NARI), Mumbai was ranked among the safest cities for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report stated that Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagara and Mumbai "lead national safety ranking, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report stated that Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagara and Mumbai "lead national safety ranking, often correlating with higher gender equity, infrastructure, policing, or civic participation". {{/usCountry}}

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