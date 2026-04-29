‘Hai dum?’: TMC MP's big challenge to PM Modi if Mamata wins in West Bengal

As West Bengal votes in the second phase of polling on Wednesday, April 29, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien posed a big challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to “resign” if Mamata Banerjee and the TMC wins in the state.

Derek O'Brien announced the challenge to PM Modi through a video on social media. (X/@derekobrienmp)

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“Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge. On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister's post,” Derek said in a video shared by him.

“Got the guts?” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The state is voting in 142 seats on Wednesday, April 29, most of which are Trinamool strongholds and affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state is voting in 142 seats on Wednesday, April 29, most of which are Trinamool strongholds and affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Around 32.1 million electors will cast their vote today across the 142 assembly constituencies across seven districts to decide the fate of 1,448 candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 32.1 million electors will cast their vote today across the 142 assembly constituencies across seven districts to decide the fate of 1,448 candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, campaigned extensively in West Bengal ahead of the polls, with PM Modi holding 19 rallies since March 15 in a major push for the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, campaigned extensively in West Bengal ahead of the polls, with PM Modi holding 19 rallies since March 15 in a major push for the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Track live updates of West Bengal elections here ‘They are picking up all our boys’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Track live updates of West Bengal elections here ‘They are picking up all our boys’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting for another term in the ongoing elections, levelled serious allegations against the central forces deployed in West Bengal for elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting for another term in the ongoing elections, levelled serious allegations against the central forces deployed in West Bengal for elections. {{/usCountry}}

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“They are not allowing the councillor of ward number 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys," Banerjee said.

She claimed that “several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP’s directions.”

“People are supposed to cast their votes, can voting take place like this?” she asked. She also alleged that her party worker was beaten up and alleged that “BJP wants to forcefully rig the election”.

Mamata said she wants the voting to be peaceful but some observers and police officers have been "brought in from different places" who “do not understand Bengal”.

She said that her youth block president was arrested in the morning and that is why she went to Chetla. "I did not go to the police station; my party worker went there. Last night, around 2 am, a team of CRPF "Gunda", sorry, not "Gunda". CRPF force went to my Ward 70 councillor's house without the local police and attacked his house. His wife was alone with their children. When he said he wasn't home, the CRPF assaulted them (kicked them), snatched their phone, and warned that he should not do any party work. I can show you the proof," the chief minister claimed.

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She also flashed an alleged clip of the same in front of the media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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