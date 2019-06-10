Half-burnt body of woman found, rape suspected

The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Kuidbusu village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, the police said on Monday.

The police suspect that the woman was raped before being murdered. “We are waiting for the postmortem report after which the rape could be ascertained conclusively. As of now, a case of murder has been lodged and an investigation has been launched to identify the victim in the age-group of 30 to 35 years. The body started decomposing and her eyes appeared to have been gouged out. The miscreants tried to burn the body to destroy evidence,” Amar Pandey, sub-divisional police officer, said.

According to circumstantial evidence, it was clear that more than one person was involved in the crime, Pandey added.

Another police officer said there were several injury marks on her body indicating that the woman could have been subjected to torture.

