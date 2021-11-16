Half of Assam fully vaccinated against Covid-19; one crore second doses administered so far: CM Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that half of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He also said that the state hit the milestone of administering one crore second doses on the day.

Taking to Twitter, the CM also said 95% of the eligible beneficiaries have already been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. “We've achieved another milestone in vaccination: we completed 1 cr 2nd dose inoculation today, covering 50% of total eligible for 2nd dose. Our total vaccination figure has crossed 3.05 cr. 95% eligible population covered already for 1st dose,” Sarma tweeted.

As of 3.20pm on the day, 30,578,649 doses of the vaccine have been administered, data from the Co-WIN dashboard showed. This included the 20,556,452 first doses and the 10,022,197 second doses. The maximum number of doses, at 19,230,101 doses, have been administered among people between 18 and 44 years of age, while 7,871,274 doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group and 3,477,274 doses to those above 60.

Earlier on Monday, state health minister Keshab Mahanta discussed the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign with the officials from Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Baksa and Chirang districts. He said that the state would collect details of those yet to be immunised by November 21 and will implement a plan to inoculate 100% of the eligible population.

On Monday, the state saw 253 new cases of the disease and three related fatalities as the total confirmed infections so far reached 614,166 and the death toll climbed to 6,052, a state bulletin showed. Also, 1,807 active cases were also recorded.

Sarma had already said that the state is on track to complete the administration of first doses by the end of November and would fully immunise its eligible population by February 2022, a target that is at least two months later than the country’s target of full vaccination by December this year.