    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra seats in Himachal Pradesh

    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra seats in Himachal Pradesh. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates on the counting day for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh, specifically focusing on the key constituencies of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla (SC). As votes are being tallied, all eyes are on these crucial seats, which are expected to play a significant role in shaping the state's political landscape. Historically, these constituencies have seen intense competition, particularly between the BJP and the Congress. This year, early trends and exit polls suggest a tight race, with the BJP aiming to retain its stronghold. Stay tuned for real-time updates and detailed analysis as the results unfold​...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
