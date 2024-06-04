Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra seats in Himachal Pradesh

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Hamirpur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla (SC) and Kangra seats in Himachal Pradesh. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live blog covering the latest updates on the counting day for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh, specifically focusing on the key constituencies of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla (SC). As votes are being tallied, all eyes are on these crucial seats, which are expected to play a significant role in shaping the state's political landscape. Historically, these constituencies have seen intense competition, particularly between the BJP and the Congress. This year, early trends and exit polls suggest a tight race, with the BJP aiming to retain its stronghold. Stay tuned for real-time updates and detailed analysis as the results unfold​...Read More