Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Tricolour hoisted at 12,000 feet in J&K's Panchtarni base camp

As part of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour in every house) call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a massive 'tiranga rally' was held in the Panchtarni area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to an official statement, about 3,000 people participated in the rally, which was held at a height of more than 12,000 feet at the Panchtarni base camp.

The rally was jointly organised by civil and security agencies, about 1,000 pilgrims to the Amarnath temple, sanitation workers and other stakeholders to commemorate the 75th Independence day of the country. The government is organising a slew of events under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

The 'tiranga rally' was flagged off by Thakur Sher Singh, camp director of Panchtarni. The participants covered the whole tented city of Panchtarni and the route to the holy cave of Amarnath.

The participants also raised slogans of ‘Vande Matram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, urging citizens to hoist the Tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15.

The rally was organised to spread awareness about the government's campaign and inspire every Indian to hoist the national flag at their home. It also aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizens and promote awareness about our national flag.

Other senior officials who were present at the rally included SP Surinder Choudhary, additional camp directors Sanjay Gupta, Chand Singh, Deepak Kumar, deputy commandant BSF Santosh Singh, and nodal officer Sanitation Jahid Azad, magistrate Manzoor Ahmed Wani.

