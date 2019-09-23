e-paper
Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a police woman committed suicide here, a senior officer said on Monday.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ballia
(Representive Image)
         

Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:48 IST

