On fast since Aug 25, Hardik Patel rushed to hospital as health worsens

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti t (PASS) leader Hardik Patel was taken to a hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 25, demanding reservations for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

PAAS leaders had on Wednesday night given their own ultimatum that Hardik would stop drinking water from Thursday night if the government does not start talks over his demands.

The Gujarat government has so far remained unmoved despite medical reports about Patel’s worsening health. The government says that the agitation has been sponsored by the Congress

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:56 IST