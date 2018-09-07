 On fast since Aug 25, Hardik Patel rushed to hospital as health worsens | india news | Hindustan Times
On fast since Aug 25, Hardik Patel rushed to hospital as health worsens

india Updated: Sep 07, 2018 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
A doctor checks the health of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel on the 7th day of his indefinite hunger strike for reservation, in Ahmedabad.(PTI Photo)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti t (PASS) leader Hardik Patel was taken to a hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 25, demanding reservations for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

PAAS leaders had on Wednesday night given their own ultimatum that Hardik would stop drinking water from Thursday night if the government does not start talks over his demands.

The Gujarat government has so far remained unmoved despite medical reports about Patel’s worsening health. The government says that the agitation has been sponsored by the Congress

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:56 IST

