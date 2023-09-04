Harish Salve gets married in London: Who attended the ceremony? Guests' list

Harish Salve, the top lawyer and former solicitor general of India, took wedding vows in London, uniting with his British partner, Trina. The event was graced by numerous high-profile guests, including Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut, and many others.

Harish Salve, top lawyer and former solicitor general of India with wife Trina.

This union marked Salve's third marriage. Prior to this, he was married to Meenakshi (his first wife), and later in 2020, he wed Caroline Brossard. His marriage with Meenakshi ended in divorce after a marriage spanning over three decades in June 2020.

Several undated images and video of the ceremony emerged on social media, showing the couple surrounded by close friends and family on the special occasion.

Some prominent public figures who reportedly attended the ceremony:

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Lalit Modi, chairman and League Commissioner of the Indian Premier League Ujjwala Raut, Indian model Sunil Mittal, founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises LN Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal SP Lohia, founder and chairman of Indorama Corporation Gopi Hinduja, chairperson of the Hinduja Group

The Supreme Court lawyer has been involved in many high-profile cases, one notable example being the defense of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

His list of clients include Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and ITC Group among others.

In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India’s highest awards – the Padma Bhushan.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002, was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Salve pursued his LLB degree at Nagpur University. His legal career saw him ascend to the position of senior advocate at the Delhi High Court in 1992, followed by his prestigious appointment as the Solicitor General of India.

