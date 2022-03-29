Harjot Singh, injured in Ukraine war, discharged from hospital; seeks help

Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine’s Kyiv after Russia's invasion, has been discharged from the army hospital in New Delhi, according to news agency ANI. Harjot said his condition is improving but sought the Centre's help for his further treatment.

"The doctor said that my hands and feet will be treated for about a year. My financial condition is not good and my father has retired. I want the government of India to help me with further treatment," ANI quoted him as saying.

Indian student Harjot Singh, injured in Ukraine was discharged from Army hospital in Delhi



"The doctor said that my hands and feet will be treated for about 1 year. My financial condition is not good, my father has retired. I want GoI to help me with further treatment," he said

Harjot's father Kesar Singh said if his son gets another opportunity, he will "definitely go back to Ukraine for studies".

"Firstly, my son will try to recover and after that, he will think about what is to be done. No country is good or bad, it is a fight between two egos and not a fight between countries," he said.

Harjot was brought back to India by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a special flight earlier this month after he was hit by a bullet while trying to escape from Kyiv on February 27.

Harjot, 31, along with his two friends, had boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot four times, including in his chest. He was reportedly taken back to the city and admitted to a hospital.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv, Harjot had urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine also lauded the driver who successfully transferred the student from over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border.

"Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, road blocks, detours and traffic jams," the embassy said in a tweet.

Recounting the horrid moment, Harjot, a Delhi resident, had told news agency PTI over phone from hospital in Kyiv, "We were in a cab to Lviv. We were stopped at a barricade and suddenly it was raining bullets. I thought this is the end. I am alive by God's grace."

He is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. All Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine have been airlifted.