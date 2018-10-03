Haryana bags top position in sanitation and cleanliness in country

Haryana has bagged the number-1 state award for its achievements in the field of sanitation and cleanliness under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2018. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar received the award on Tuesday from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi.

Besides, three districts of Haryana — Gurugram, Karnal and Rewari — are among the top six districts of the country under this survey, a government spokesperson said.

Union minister for drinking water and sanitation Uma Bharti presented the district awards. Haryana agriculture minister OP Dhankar was also present on this occasion.

After receiving the award, Khattar said the Swachhta Abhiyan that Prime Minister Modi had launched was converted into a mass movement in Haryana. It was the result of such efforts that Haryana got this award, he said.

The spokesperson said under Swachh Bharat Mission, all rural areas of Haryana were made open defecation-free (ODF) by June 2017 and that all cities of the state were made ODF by October 2017.

In the field of sanitation, he said, a series of different schemes are being implemented for solid and liquid waste management in urban and rural areas of Haryana.

A target has been set to establish solid and liquid waste management units in all villages of Haryana by 2019, he said.

Out of the total 1,360 solid and liquid waste management units approved for villages of Haryana, 631 units for solid and 414 for liquid waste management units have been completed.

Under the urban solid waste management scheme of Haryana, all urban local bodies have been divided into 14 clusters. In this direction, the work on Faridabad-Gurugram cluster and Sonepat-Panipat cluster has already begun. Steps are afoot to establish waste to energy plant in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Swachh Bharat-Swasth Bharat’ has been realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversary at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here.

As per the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) website, the Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation has commissioned this survey to develop ranking of all districts of India on the basis of quantitative and qualitative sanitation (Swachhata) parameters.

Swachh sarvekshan objectives:

-Ranking states and districts on the basis of their performance on key quantitative and qualitative Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) parameters

-Engaging rural community in improvement of their sanitation status

-Comparing performance within districts in a state and across districts and states nationally on key parameters

-Ascertaining the progress of the mission on ground through a sample survey in select public places such as schools, anganwadis and primary health centres in villages of all the districts

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 10:36 IST