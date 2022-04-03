Haryana CM vows not to part with Chandigarh, says ‘someone else’ commanded Punjab govt move

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said a resolution passed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government on the transfer of Chandigarh to the border state was done on “someone else's commands”.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said the AAP had “double standards” and despite coming to power in Punjab only a few days ago, it decided to raise the “controversial issue of Chandigarh”.

“The AAP is a dougali (double standard) party… I feel they are doing so (moving the resolution on Chandigarh's transfer) on someone else's command. The people of Punjab will soon understand (the reality of) such a party that functions in others' direction,” the chief minister said, adding that the AAP cannot dare to look at Haryana.

Khattar further said Haryana would never let go off Chandigarh. “Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital… As long as the people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Friday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann moved an official resolution in the assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab that he said was in line with the sentiments of the people and to ensure harmony. The resolution said whenever a state in India had been divided earlier, the capital city remained with the parent region.

The resolution was passed by a voice note in the absence of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, who had in the past opposed the move and even staged a walkout.

Soon after the resolution was moved, Khattar said Chandigarh would continue to remain the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. “Both states have several issues to discuss other than Chandigarh,” he added.

Chandigarh became the joint capital of the states following Haryana branching out of Punjab in 1966.