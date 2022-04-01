Home / India News / Immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to Centre
india news

Immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to Centre

Chandigarh City was created as the capital of Punjab and whenever a state has been divided, the capital remained with the parent state, the resolution moved by the Punjab Assembly read.  
Chandigarh should be moved to Punjab for harmony, the resolution moved by the Punjab Assembly said.&nbsp;(ANI)
Chandigarh should be moved to Punjab for harmony, the resolution moved by the Punjab Assembly said. (ANI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNavneet Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved an official resolution in the Punjab assembly on the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab adhering to the sentiments of the people and maintaining harmony. Whenever a state has been divided earlier, the Capital remained with the parent state, the resolution said. 

"For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this house once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab," read the resolution.

"Chandigarh City was created as the capital of Punjab," it said, adding, “In all past precedents, whenever, a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab,” it said. 

Chandigarh became the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966 comprising the Hindi-speaking areas.

The resolution also requested the Centre to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets like BBMB. The one-day special session has been convened by the Punjab government on this issue. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Navneet Sharma

    A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector.

Topics
bhagwant mann chandigarh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out