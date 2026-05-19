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Haryana CM cycles to Sukhna Lake from official residence; urges public to save fuel

Haryana CM joins the ranks of other state leaders in adopting public or clean transportation following PM Modi's fuel-saving appeal.

Published on: May 19, 2026 01:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday cycled from his official residence to Sukhna Lake and appealed to the public to use bicycles and public transport to save fuel.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rides a bicycle to Sukhna Lake from his official residence amid PM Narendra Modi's fuel-saving appeal(ANI)

From reducing official convoy sizes and cycling to offices to directing departments to limit the use of government vehicles, Saini and his ministers are taking various measures in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption and spend resources wisely.

According to an official statement, arriving at Sukhna Lake in the morning, the chief minister went for a morning walk, interacted with the public, and delivered the message of a 'Healthy India, Healthy Haryana'.

Saini said in Haryana, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to save fuel, tailored to the administration's requirements.

His security personnel also accompanied him on bicycles from the official residence, which is around 3 km from Sukhna Lake.

He said people in Haryana, along with the rest of the country, were responding positively to the prime minister's appeal.

Prime Minister Modi recently reduced the size of his official convoy following his appeal for fuel conservation, prompting several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior leaders to adopt similar measures.

 
fuel haryana pm modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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